Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86), Briefing.com reports. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.52) EPS. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BGNE stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.98. Beigene has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,061,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $247,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,165,888.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,259 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,786 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

