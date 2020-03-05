Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.06–0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $153-157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.02 million.Guidewire Software also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.82-0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $15.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,433. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9,664,000.00, a PEG ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $238,080.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,249,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

