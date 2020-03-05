ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. ABM Industries also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.90-$2.10 EPS.

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $35.13. 161,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.94.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

