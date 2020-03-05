ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. ABM Industries also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.90-$2.10 EPS.
NYSE:ABM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $35.13. 161,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $42.67.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.
