Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.11-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $646-714 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.81 million.Marvell Technology Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.11-$0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.64. 14,031,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,071,871. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from to in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group to and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.44.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

