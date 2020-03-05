Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.11-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $646-714 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.81 million.Marvell Technology Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.11-$0.17 EPS.
NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.64. 14,031,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,071,871. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.