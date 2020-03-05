Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $199-201 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.10 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.42-0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $8.37 on Thursday, hitting $125.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,584,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,847. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $121.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.63.

In related news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,596 shares of company stock worth $44,339,280.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

