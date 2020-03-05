American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) updated its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.20-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. American Eagle Outfitters also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.20-$0.22 EPS.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.
Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 201,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $24.30.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
