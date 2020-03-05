American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.20-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. American Eagle Outfitters also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.20-$0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 201,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

