Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.31-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Ryerson stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 3,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,194. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $305.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryerson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

