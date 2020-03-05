TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.03-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.757-1.773 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. TTEC has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.18 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,071,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.