TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.03-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.757-1.773 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.
TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.
Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. TTEC has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58.
In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,071,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).
