AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases Earnings Results

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. AppFolio updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of AppFolio stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.23. 4,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.97 and a beta of 1.15. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.06.
Several research analysts recently commented on APPF shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.
