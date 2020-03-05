Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV) recently:

3/3/2020 – Centennial Resource Development was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/3/2020 – Centennial Resource Development was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Centennial Resource Development was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Centennial Resource Development was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centennial is a pure-play Permian Basin hydrocarbon producer. It has a huge acreage position in the Delaware Basin, which is likely to provide the upstream energy player with years of crude production. Notably, it expects 2020 oil production to rise 3% year-over-year, while the capital budget will decline by 28%. This reflects the company’s strong operational efficiencies. Importantly, it met fourth quarter earnings estimates on higher output. Moreover, the company's balance sheet strength is commendable. However, Centennial's increasing lease operating expenses are expected to affect the bottom line in the coming quarters. Moreover, the company’s adjusted free cash flow remained in the negative territory for the last few years, which can affect its future operations. As such the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

2/26/2020 – Centennial Resource Development had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Centennial Resource Development had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Centennial Resource Development had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $5.50 to $3.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Centennial Resource Development was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Centennial Resource Development was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Centennial Resource Development was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Centennial Resource Development had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Centennial Resource Development was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Centennial Resource Development was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Centennial Resource Development was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 65,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,200,320. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.79 million, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

