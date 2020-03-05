Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.45 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMBC traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $888.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBC. TheStreet raised Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

