AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Announces Earnings Results

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,120. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $509.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

