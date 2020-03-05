Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.84 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,561. Astec Industries has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $852.70 million, a PE ratio of -133.07 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

