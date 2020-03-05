Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Redfin (RDFN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN):

2/28/2020 – Redfin is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

2/13/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $30.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Redfin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $24.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Redfin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Redfin had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

1/24/2020 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – Redfin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $945,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,500 shares of company stock worth $3,052,040. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

