Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 650.86%.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 1,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,500. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALBO. Wedbush reduced their target price on Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

