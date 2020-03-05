Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Releases Earnings Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Antares Pharma updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 72,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $551.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355 in the last ninety days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

