Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $403.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.88 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of ATSG stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,182. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $141,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.