Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bombardier (BDRBF)

Bombardier (OTCMKTS: BDRBF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2020 – Bombardier had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $1.40 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Bombardier was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/18/2020 – Bombardier was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/14/2020 – Bombardier had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Bombardier was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2020 – Bombardier was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 406,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,861. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Bombardier, Inc. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.22.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

