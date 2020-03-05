ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of ePlus worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ePlus by 106.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ePlus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ePlus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

PLUS traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,458. The company has a market capitalization of $997.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.06. ePlus Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $97,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,160.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $119,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,032.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,639 shares of company stock valued at $752,694. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

