Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

KWR stock traded down $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $164.14. 3,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.81 and a 200-day moving average of $161.34. Quaker Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $141.79 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

