Barclays PLC Purchases 41,357 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,336 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Washington Federal worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

WAFD traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,607. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.10. Washington Federal Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WAFD shares. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

