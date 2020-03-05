Barclays PLC Purchases 30,937 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 5,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,671. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

