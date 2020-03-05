Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 86.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of CRS traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,466. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.