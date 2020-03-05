Barclays PLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 48,339 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after buying an additional 6,842,170 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 426,687 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 973.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,380 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 678,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 332,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 284,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,350. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.