Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CAE by 796.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CAE by 8.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,735. Cae Inc has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

