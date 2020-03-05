Barclays PLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 178.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,401 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,416 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

SASR stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,414. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Micklem bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

