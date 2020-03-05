Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 214.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Otter Tail worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.41. 948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,515. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Williams Capital raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

