Barclays PLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,835 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Horace Mann Educators worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $156,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $470,365. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HMN traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,712. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

