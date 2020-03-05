Barclays PLC Sells 33,945 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

PACW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

