Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Mobile Mini worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,662,000 after purchasing an additional 763,119 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,436,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,375,000 after purchasing an additional 114,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 735,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 174,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti increased their price target on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

NASDAQ MINI traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Mobile Mini Inc has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.90%.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.