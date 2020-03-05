Barclays PLC Purchases 8,608 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $1,899,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 21,480.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 99,882 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Forward Air by 603.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of FWRD traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,514. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $72.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

