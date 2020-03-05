Barclays PLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 157.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,068 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.92. 8,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,892. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.