Barclays PLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of LGI Homes worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 76,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 91,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 48,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.73. 4,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,873. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10. LGI Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 12.55.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

