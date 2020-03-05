Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,839 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Text stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,851. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

