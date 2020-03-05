Barclays PLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,645 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNTA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,182,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTA traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.62. 16,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNTA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

In other news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $25,868.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,076,934. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

