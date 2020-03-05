Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,192 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Paramount Group worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Paramount Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of PGRE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 500,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Paramount Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

