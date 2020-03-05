Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,484,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 332,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 131,019 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 620,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

SXT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.23. 49,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,663. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.30.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

