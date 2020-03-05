Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,219 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Steelcase worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Steelcase by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti upped their price target on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Steelcase currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other Steelcase news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $98,901.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at $983,846.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $847,911.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,490 shares of company stock worth $2,513,926. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

