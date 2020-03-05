Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Xencor during the third quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Xencor by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,750 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,117. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. Xencor Inc has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

