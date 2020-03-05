Barclays PLC Purchases 9,435 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

Shares of KTB traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.00. 23,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,038. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

