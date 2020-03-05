La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,138,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,648,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LZB. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE LZB traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,061. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

