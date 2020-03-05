Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.22 Million Position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WPP were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 354.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of WPP by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPP. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

WPP traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 99,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,670. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.81. Wpp Plc has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $2.4006 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

