City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 106.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 90,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 140,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In other City Office REIT news, Director John Sweet acquired 10,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,767 shares in the company, valued at $278,073.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,313. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.81 million, a PE ratio of -83.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. City Office REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CIO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

