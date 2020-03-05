Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,696,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,761,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,843,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,549,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,126,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $147.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,009. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.63 and a 52-week high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

