ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ABB were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in ABB by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ABB by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. ABB’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABB. Barclays began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

