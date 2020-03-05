Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 545.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 275,773 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.20% of Echo Global Logistics worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

ECHO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.27. 2,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.39 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

