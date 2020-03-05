Bank of Montreal Can Buys 12,865 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Generac worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,933,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Generac by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Generac by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $117.67. 11,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $118.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

