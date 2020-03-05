Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 459.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,653 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.61. 11,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,938. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $66.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

