Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 10,102 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,164 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Franklin Resources worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.93.

BEN stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.78. 214,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,260,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

