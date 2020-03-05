Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 38,604 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,604 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Novocure worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after acquiring an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Novocure in the third quarter worth $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Novocure by 35.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49,924 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Novocure by 17.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 44,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,396. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -925.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. Novocure Ltd has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $12,708,815.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,399,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,534,573.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,676 shares in the company, valued at $10,605,664.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

